Jenna Ortega won't speak about her love life

Jenna Ortega doesn't "plan on speaking about [her] love life publicly".

The 21-year-old actress - who is currently single - has revealed that she considers her love life to be a private matter.

Speaking to Vanity Fair magazine, the brunette beauty explained: "I don’t plan on speaking about my love life publicly, because that’s mine. When you know too much about someone’s personal life, then you watch films and you can only see them …There’s nothing worse."

Despite this, Jenna acknowledged that there's currently nothing to hide.

The actress - who enjoyed a meteoric rise following the success of 'Wednesday' - said: "I live on soundstages, pretty much, so it’s so rare that I’m out seeing the sun."

Meanwhile, Jenna previously revealed that she can see similarities between her real-life self and her 'Wednesday' character.

The actress plays Wednesday Addams in the Netflix series, and Jenna admitted to having a similar sense of humour to her on-screen character.

She told PEOPLE: "People have been telling me I look like her since I was six years old. And I have a pretty dark sense of humour!"

Despite this, Jenna needed to make some adjustments in order to play Wednesday.

She said: "I had to do things a bit different with my physicality and the way I carried myself.

"She almost has a social awkwardness. So when she does toxic, manipulative things, you know it's not coming out of malicious intent."

Jenna also heaped praise on co-star Christina Ricci, who played Wednesday in the 'Addams Family' movies in the early 90s.

She explained: "It was really intimidating because I have so much respect for her as an actress, and being dressed up how she was 30 years ago, it was a little awkward.

"But I felt safe with her on set almost immediately. She was really sweet about it, and such a generous actress."