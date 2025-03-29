Jenna Ortega had plenty of "fun" making season two of 'Wednesday'.

Jenna Ortega has given fans a hint of what to expect from Wednesday season two

The 22-year-old actress is set to return as Wednesday Addams in the second season of the Netflix horror comedy show and told fans to be prepared for some "insane" scenes.

Jenna told Collider: "Visually, I can say we have some of the most fun we've ever had. It's crazy to talk about one frame like this, but there is a frame of Pugsley (Isaac Ordonez) rolling his eyes back with this contraption around his head – that's all I can say – and it reminds me so much of 'Full Metal Jacket'. It's insane. It's so bizarre.

"I just feel like there are a lot of scenes and frames, and there's a whole episode based off of slashers, and we make a lot of horror references. So, everything about it, I feel like we kind of had a little bit more trust, and therefore, we felt like we could do bigger, more elaborate sequences, which is nice."

The new season of 'Wednesday' is expected to arrive on screen at some point this year but Jenna explained that she has still been fine-tuning her work on the new episodes.

She said: "We're still in the edit. I was doing ADR for it two weeks ago. That's the funny thing about these jobs is you're done, you wrap, but you're not really done. So, I'll probably be working on it until the end."

Jenna also revealed that the writers have been "throwing out ideas" about a third season of the acclaimed show – even though it hasn't been green lit by Netflix yet.

The 'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice' star said: "We haven't gotten an official thumbs up or anything like that, but I know that the writers are... With a show like that, you kind of want to get ahead of the game.

"So, I think that they're kind of messing around and throwing out ideas."

Ortega previously revealed that she saw similarities between herself and the character of Wednesday Addams as both have a dark sense of humour.

She told People: "People have been telling me I look like her since I was six years old. And I have a pretty dark sense of humour!"