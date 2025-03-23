Jenna Ortega is "impressed" by season two of 'Wednesday'.

Jenna Ortega is reprising the role of Wednesday Addams

The 22-year-old actress has reprised the role of Wednesday Addams for season two of the hit Netflix show, and Jenna has explained how the new season differs from the first.

The Hollywood star - who debuted as Wednesday in 2022 - told 'Extra': "What really impressed me about this season is, I think, you really see Wednesday in a place where it doesn’t seem like she can win, which how could that ever be the possibility? I remember it was really strange to play and I was trying to find the most authentic way to play that."

Jenna is convinced that fans will enjoy the new season, and she's even shared some small details about season two.

She said: "Enid wolfs out now. Tyler is back. There's a psych ward, as there should be. It'll be good."

Meanwhile, Jenna previously revealed that she can see similarities between her real-life self and her 'Wednesday' character.

The actress admitted to having a similar sense of humour to her on-screen character.

She told PEOPLE: "People have been telling me I look like her since I was six years old. And I have a pretty dark sense of humour!"

Despite this, Jenna needed to make some adjustments in order to play Wednesday.

The actress - who starred in the first season alongside Emma Myers, Catherine Zeta-Jones and Christina Ricci - found that she had to make some changes to her "physicality".

She explained: "I had to do things a bit different with my physicality and the way I carried myself.

"She almost has a social awkwardness. So when she does toxic, manipulative things, you know it's not coming out of malicious intent."