Jenna Ortega wants to secretly release music.

Jenna Ortega wants to make music

The 'Wednesday' actress doesn't think she has the "strength" to be a musician but in order to satisfy that part of her creative side, she'd like to make records under an alias and never "acknowledge" she had any link with the songs.

Speaking to The Weeknd for V magazine, she said: "I used to always think that I have thick skin, but the reason why I do what I do is because I’m sensitive. I don’t think that I have the strength to participate in the music industry.

" I do think if I ever did make music, it would be under an alias, and I wouldn’t talk about it. I wouldn’t acknowledge it, and it would just be for me.

"I would love to compose. I need to learn how to play the piano. It’s killing me that I don’t already, but it’s such an important part of a film, and it makes or breaks a premise and a story.

"I don’t know if it’s because I grew up in a crowded household, or my brain feels crowded, or what it is, but I just love sound. Silence, I’m not as big of a fan of.

"So I would love to venture into that realm. Even if I didn’t release anything, or I didn’t score a film that I directed."

The 22-year-old star thinks actors are able to "hide" behind their characters rather than laying themselves bare and drawing on their personal lives for their work.

She said: "With musicians, it’s supposed to be more of a portrait of themselves and who they are, and you guys are inspired by your personal lives. So are actors, but we hide behind these characters.

"I think with the idea of celebrity, too, we put people on such a pedestal that I think the general public groups them in as this superior bunch, like everyone is supposed to have these superpowers or something, and it’s so uncalled for and makes no sense at all."

Jenna had been working steadily before her fame "catapulted" after she starred in Wednesday and though it has been a "dream role", she admitted she misses the "hustle" and "struggle" of having to audition and fight for jobs.

She said: "As grateful as I am, and it was a dream role, it was so nice to have had way less pressure. I love the hustle.

"There’s something about the actor’s come-up and struggle that I really enjoyed. Sleeping in the cars, driving all around LA for auditions, and waiting for weeks, feeling sick to my stomach that I wasn’t going to get the job I really wanted.

"The adrenaline rush of it all was so exciting. I don’t know if it’s common, or if you can relate to this, but it kind of feels like you’re perpetually in this loop of anxiety.

"I hold so much more pressure and weight in my body than I ever did, and I think it’s just kind of the expectation of it all."