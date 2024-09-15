Jennie Garth regrets 90210 reboot

Jennie Garth regrets taking part in the CW's '90210' reboot.

The updated version of the teen show lasted from 2008 to 2013 and although Garth took part alongside original co-stars Shannen Doherty and Tori Spelling, she now wishes she had never signed on to it.

According to PEOPLE, Jennie, 52, said at 90s Con 2024: "I wish I hadn’t done it. No offence to them. The producer was a friend of a friend, and I remember he came over in my living room, sat me down, [billed it as] this chance of a lifetime. He asked me to do it and I didn’t know how to say no then. But the people were very nice and all the best to them."

Gabrielle Carteris added, "I never wanted to [do it]. I was so shocked they were doing a new show. I was like, is it like, they long so much you’re just going to try to reinvent it over and over?"

And, Brian Austin Green said: "No offence at all, it’s to me, we did 10 years of that show and it’s like okay, done."

However, most of the original 'Beverly Hills, 90210' cast reunited in 2019 for another revival, Fox's 'BH90210', in which they played heightened versions of themselves.

Ian Ziering said: "I was pretty much the only outspoken person saying I think we should give the audience what they want: comfort food."

Carteris said: "It felt full circle, to be together as adults, having had our children, being able to work together. I thought it was probably one of those most impactful moments of my life."

Speaking about the impact of the original show, Green said: "The '90s were a different time: no way to fact check, no one was walking around videotaping everything. We were bringing a piece of the world that was famous that no one had really seen. Because there wasn’t access to it, people really enjoyed what it is we did. I honestly don’t feel now, this time it would have the same impact it did back then."

Carteris said: "Instead of milk and cookies and kids are just good and should be listened to, they are real stories — and people want to be seen. People wanted to be heard. I’ve been very touched by those of you who come up to talk to me, when you talk about how it connected with you and who you were, that is the biggest tribute you can give. It’s moving every time."

And, Jennie said: "We had a lot of jump the shark moments but I enjoyed them. Just watching the show back, we get more and more outlandish. Even I watch it and I enjoy it as a fan. Even in the jump the shark moments, I’m still so proud of the show and love it."