Jennie Garth has admitted her failed IVF attempts put a strain on her marriage to Dave Abrams.

Jennie Garth has opened up about the toll her IVF struggles put on her marriage

The 52-year-old actress - who has Luca Bella, 27, Lola Ray, 21, and Fiona Eve, 17, with ex-husband Peter Facinelli - briefly split from her spouse in 2018 after struggling with fertility issues, but they rekindled their relationship after they accepted they weren't going to have children together.

She told Self magazine in a video interview to accompany her cover story: “Before we broke up, we had been undergoing IVF treatments and trying to have a baby and it kept failing.

“And that was really, really hard on both of us individually and on our relationship.

“When we decided to let go of that possibility [of having children together], it sort of freed us up to love each other in a different way.”

The 'Beverly Hills, 90210' star also spoke about the ordeal of undergoing two hip replacements.

She told the magazine: “When they took a look to see what was going on, they realised it had somehow gotten worse than my left hip ever was.

“I felt excruciating pain with every step — I’d be unable to get down on the ground or get back up. Given the success of my brand-new hip, I knew it was a no-brainer: I needed to get the other joint operated on.”

Jennie opening up about her split from Dave comes after she recently admitted she and Peter - who were married from 2001 to 2013 - were struggling to manage parenting their brood before they reunited on her 'I Choose Me' podcast earlier this year.

She told Us Weekly: "From the beginning, I thought in the back of my head, like a conversation with Peter when I got the strength to go forward with it, you know, follow through with it.

"It happened so easily. I was nervous to ask him honestly because … it hasn’t been the easiest for us, and we have been really putting up a good face for the world.

"It’s been very difficult. We wanted to finally tell the truth and let people know that this evolution could happen for us, and it [is a] situation many people … [are dealing with].”

The former 'Dancing with the Stars' contestant had noted that her children are "happy" and that it felt like a "weight" had been lifted off her shoulders after they sorted out their differences.

She told People: "The girls are so happy and there's just a big weight off my shoulders. That's a conflict I don't need to carry anymore!"

Jennie had told listeners of her podcast of her joy that her ex-spouse had unblocked her on social media and declared that they were "officially friends" more than a decade after they split up.

She said: "I want to share with you guys something really quickly. The good that has come from this pod … but specifically the episode with my ex Peter. "Guys, we are officially friends now.

"I’ve been blocked on his socials for so long that I stopped caring years ago. But I’m unblocked now. That’s big news."