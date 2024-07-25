Jennifer Aniston blasts Vance over Harris comments

Jennifer Aniston has blasted J.D. Vance for his comments about Vice President Kamala Harris.

Back in 2021, Vance - who has been chosen as Donald Trump's running mate in the US Presidential election - claimed that women like Harris are “childless cat ladies who are miserable at their own lives".

He told then-Fox News host Tucker Carlson that the US was being run by "a bunch of childless cat ladies who are miserable at their own lives and the choices that they've made and so they want to make the rest of the country miserable, too".

He added: "It's just a basic fact — you look at Kamala Harris, Pete Buttigieg, AOC — the entire future of the Democrats is controlled by people without children. And how does it make any sense that we've turned our country over to people who don't really have a direct stake in it?"

On Instagram Stories, Jennifer, 55 - who has been open about her IVF struggles in the past - shared a screenshot of a tweet referencing Vance’s interview and wrote: "I truly can't believe this is coming from a potential VP of the United States."

She added: "All I can say is… Mr. Vance, I pray that your daughter is fortunate enough to bear children of her own one day.

"I hope she will not need to turn to IVF as a second option. Because you are trying to take that away from her, too.”

Harris is stepmother to her husband Doug Emhoff’s two children, son Cole, 29, and daughter Ella, 25.

And Doug's ex-wife Kerstin Emhoff has praised Kamala as a "loving, nurturing co-parent".

She told CNN: "These are baseless attacks. For over 10 years, since Cole and Ella were teenagers, Kamala has been a co-parent with Doug and I. She is loving, nurturing, fiercely protective, and always present. I love our blended family and am grateful to have her in it.”