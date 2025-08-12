Jennifer Aniston has revealed that she and Gwyneth Paltrow gossip about their shared former partner Brad Pitt.

The Friends star was married to the F1 actor from 2000 until their divorce in 2005 and explained how she and Gwyneth - who was engaged to Brad during the 1990s - can't resist discussing their mutual romantic connection to the Hollywood heartthrob.

Asked if she had ever talked about Pitt to the Goop founder, Jennifer told Vanity Fair magazine: "Oh, of course. How can we not? We're girls.

"We're always swapping advice - 'What are you doing for this? What are you doing for that? Do you have a new doctor for that?'''

Jennifer and Brad's marriage came to a high-profile end in 2005 as Pitt soon moved on with his Mr and Mrs Smith co-star Angelina Jolie and she admits that the period provided the public with some "juicy reading".

The 56-year-old star said: "It was such juicy reading for people. If they didn't have their soap operas, they had their tabloids. It's a shame that it had to happen, but it happened. And boy did I take it personally."

Aniston explained that she "didn't have a strong enough constitution to not get affected by" the attention and rumours that followed after she and Brad, 61, divorced.

The Morning Show star said: "We're human beings, even though some people don't want to believe we are. They think, 'You've signed up for it, so you take it.' But we really didn't sign up for that."

Jennifer's latest interview with Vanity Fair comes two decades after she gave her first interview following her split from Pitt with the publication in an article titled The Unsinkable Jennifer Aniston - an experience that she found "jarring".

She said: "I haven't looked at that article in forever.

"I just remember the experience of doing it - which was kind of jarring. It was also such a vulnerable time. But yeah, that was one for the memoirs."

Aniston also recalled how making the 2006 romantic comedy film The Break-Up - in which she appeared alongside Vince Vaughn - proved to be "cathartic" as her relationship ended in real-life.

She quipped: "I might've just gone through a separation - that little separation, I'm sure nobody remembers that.

"It was kind of cathartic to go right from that. So when they came to me... they were a little nervous about making the offer, 'cause they thought, 'Oh, is that insensitive? Is it inappropriate?' But I actually thought, 'What a great opportunity.'"

Jennifer added: "I knew it would actually kind of benefit me emotionally, just as a human being. And also serve the script and the character pretty well."