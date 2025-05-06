Jennifer Aniston was at home when a man allegedly crashed into her gates.

Jennifer Aniston was at home when a man allegedly drove into her property's gates

Police were called to the 'Friends' star's home in Bel Air just after midday on Monday (05.05.25) after an elderly man is said to have "gained access" to her home after driving into the gate.

A public information officer from the Los Angeles Police Department told PEOPLE that the suspect, "approximately 70 years of age, rammed his vehicle through the gate to the residence and gained access to the property."

The spokesperson continued: "There was a security guard on premises who was able to detain that suspect until officers arrived, at which time they took him into custody without incident.

"The resident was home at the time."

The authorities noted that while the suspect has sustained minor injuries, no one else was hurt in the incident.

The man has been arrested with changes still pending, although the outlet reported he is likely to be charged with felony vandalism.

Meanwhile, police sources told ABC News: "The incident does not appear to have been an accident, though there is also nothing to indicate yet that the driver was targeting Aniston.

"The suspect, who has a minor criminal history, was not actively being investigated for anything involving Aniston before the incident."

Jennifer - who rose to fame on 'Friends' alongside Courteney Cox, David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and the late Matthew Perry - recently revealed the most "surprising" place she had been recognised as her alter ego Rachel Green, and admitted it was when she was in quite a "vulnerable" state.

She told Travel+Leisure magazine: "Not surprising, but I've been in vulnerable places, like undressed in a steam room, or in a sauna or some sort of a spa either half-covered or completely naked."