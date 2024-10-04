Jennifer Aniston wasn't "mad" about false rumours claiming she had an affair with former US President Barack Obama because it was "absolutely untrue".

Jennifer Aniston has cleared up false rumours suggesting she's close to former US President Barack Obama

The 'Friends' star has admitted she was blindsided by a call from her publicist after an American magazine published a story suggesting she had grown close to the politician because she never expected to be asked about such a wild story.

During an appearance on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!', Jennifer said: "Of all the calls you get from your publicist where you're just like 'Oh, no, what's it gonna be?' or you get an email saying some cheesy tabloid is gonna make up a story - and then it's that … I was not mad at it. No that is absolutely untrue ... It is untrue. "

The host then asked: "So, the truth about Jen and Barack is that there's no truth?" and she replied: "There is no truth. I've met him [Obama] once. I know [his wife] Michelle more than him."

Jimmy then went on to ask Jennifer to clear up some more rumours. He asked he if it was true she received a "salmon sperm facial" and she replied: "I did. But it's not like how you get sperm out of a salmon. It was sort of unclear. I just took the woman's word that wasn't it was and was like: 'Sure!' ...

"Don't I look like a salmon? Don't I have beautiful salmon skin?"

Jennifer also denied she had invested in a $4,000 water filter for her dogs, but confirmed she does always travel with her own jar of olives.

Jimmy then asked: "You have a ziplock bag filled with your dead therapists ashes?" and Jennifer looked shocked before replying: "It's a little true. Oh I'm going to sound like a really need a therapist after this."

She also confirmed she was once approached by an overzealous fan while naked in a sauna and added: "[They also for a] picture. It didn't happen. I absolutely said no. "