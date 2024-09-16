Jennifer Aniston wonders how she handles all the "bull****" in Hollywood.

Jennifer Aniston has revealed what her Morning Show character might ask her in an interview

The 55-year-old actress has enjoyed great success since she shot to fame as Rachel Green in 'Friends' almost exactly 30 years ago and currently stars opposite Reese Witherspoon as a co-host of a breakfast television programme on 'The Morning Show' but was asked what her fictional counterpart might ask her in an interview.

In response, she told 'Entertainment Tonight': "How do you handle all the bull****? What would I say to her? Oh God, that's weird. That's too meta for me! I'm just trying to keep it together!"

The 'Marley and Me' star had been nominated for her role as Alex Levy in the hit Apple+ series and eventually lost out to Anna Sawai from 'Shogun' but insisted just ahead of the ceremony that winning is never a priority for her.

She said: "I don't go 'Oh God, I hope I win'. I feel like I've already won. I really have."

In terms of her outfit for the Emmys, Jennifer opted for a sparking silver dress and joked that she had been "held together" with everything she has in order to pull the whole look off.

She said: "I'm held together with every inch of my life. It's Oscar de la Renta, it's simple and it's beautiful. "

Earlier this year, Jennifer admitted that she "never imagined" the sheer success of 'Friends' when she initially signed up to star alongside Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox, Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer, and the late Matthew Perry - who died in October 2023 at the age of 54 - in the classic sitcom.

Speaking during an interview with 'Abbott Elementary' star Quinta Brunson for Variety's 'Actors on Actors' series, she said: "The fact that it’s had this long, wonderful life and it still means a lot to people is one of the greatest gifts I think all five of us — all six of us — we never could imagine.

"And we see each other. I talked on FaceTime with Courtrney last night for an hour, and Lisa and the boys, and we just have a really — it’s a family forever."