Jennifer Aniston has been undergoing hypnosis in a bid to cure her "extreme fear of flying".

Jennifer Aniston has a terrible fear of flying

The 'Friends' star, 55, has been battling the phobia for years and developed a supersticion which involved tapping the outside of the plane with her right hand and stepping onboard with her right foot, but she's now managed to put the ritual to rest.

She told Travel and Leisure magazine: "I have an extreme fear of flying. But I have been doing some hypnosis lately, and one of the requirements is to remove all of those superstitions.

"I have not been doing the right hand, right foot - and now it's shockingly good!"

Jennifer went on to reveal she uses meditation to calm her anxiety during the flight, adding: "Plugging into a good meditation can get you through."

She also told the publication she's been trying to split down her suitcase recently because she's always over-packing.

The actress explained: "I've been trying so hard to become an under-packer because I am notoriously an over-packer. You just don't know where you're going to be on a certain day, or what mood you're going to be in.

"My girlfriends really appreciate me because they can usually borrow all of my things that they have forgotten - I’m providing a service! ...

"I put all my T-shirts in, then all my underwear, bras, socks, workout stuff, and they just stack on top of each other, which really helps you out."

It comes after Jennifer recently admitted she has learned that she "doesn't need to beat [herself] up" over health and fitness.

The actress has tried everything to stay in shape through her decades in Hollywood and since taking up a low-impact regime with resistance-based equipment through her partnership with Pvovle, she has realised that she could have been too hard on herself in the past.

She told People: "I know more, because I've tried it all. And my big takeaway is, 'Boy, you didn't have to hurt your body so much back then. You didn't need to beat yourself up.

"I always had the message in my brain You gotta do 45 minutes of cardio, then floor work and then weights. You can actually enjoy your workout, not break your body and have an incredible transformation.

"In all the workouts I've tried over the years, this one has transformed my body more than any of the others."