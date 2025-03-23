Jennifer Coolidge received "no guidance at all" amid her career slump.

Jennifer Coolidge has reflected on her time in Hollywood

The 63-year-old actress enjoyed huge successes with the 'American Pie' and 'Legally Blonde' film franchises, but Jennifer suffered a mini career slump before she joined the cast of 'The White Lotus', the hit HBO anthology series.

Speaking to The Sunday Times newspaper, Jennifer reflected: "I got very odd jobs - I had no guidance at all. I didn't know how to play the game.

"I played a lot of highly strung rich women, people thought, 'Oh, that's just what she does.'"

Jennifer now realises that she "wasn't aggressive enough" in how she approached her career.

The actress - who played Jeanine Stifler, who was also known as Stifler's mom, in the 'American Pie' film franchise - explained: "[In the past] I wasn't aggressive enough - if someone didn't like me or think I was talented, I took their word for it."

Meanwhile, Josh Duhamel previously confessed to being a "huge fan" of Jennifer.

The 52-year-old actor starred alongside the award-winning actress in the 2022 comedy film 'Shotgun Wedding', and Josh revealed that he relished the experience of working with Jennifer.

He told 'Entertainment Tonight': "I’m a huge fan. She is a wonderful person to have around the set. She's very chill."

Josh was also wowed by Jennifer's approach to her work.

The actor shared: "What I’ll never forget about working with Jennifer was that we didn't know if she was like, doing it on purpose or if it was like part of her thing - it's almost like an Andy Kaufman thing.

"It makes everybody feel like we need another take, and she's like, 'No, I’m good.' And then you see it, and it's brilliant ... She's one of those enigmas."