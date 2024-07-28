Jennifer Garner got stuck in an elevator for more than an hour at San Diego Comic-Con.

The 52-year-old actress has revealed via social media that she spent more than an hour waiting to be rescued during the event.

Jennifer explained on Instagram: "Hey, guys, we’re stuck on this elevator [and] I could use a Wolverine; I could use a Deadpool. I could use someone [and] we’re looking for stairs. OK, thanks for having us here. My first Comic Con!"

Jennifer attended the event for the first time, after she starred in the new superhero movie 'Deadpool and Wolverine'.

And in one of her Instagram updates, Jennifer joked about her own misfortune as she waited to be rescued.

The Hollywood star said: "I’m schvitzy [and] I need to blot. 'Don’t cut the blue wire’ is what we’re hearing.

"I think I heard on an episode of 'The Office' or 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' or something that you’re supposed to sit, so we’re sitting."

Jennifer revealed that the elevator lights were turned on after "about an hour" and she was subsequently rescued by a team of firefighters.

Some of the actress' showbiz pals subsequently took to social media to respond to Jennifer's drama.

Gwyneth Paltrow wrote on Instagram: "Okay, no way oh my god how are you so calm (sic)"

Tracee Ellis Ross also praised Jennifer for remaining calm in the situation.

The 51-year-old star said: "Oh my! Well done on staying calm!"

Despite this, Jennifer admitted that she was "thrilled" to attend Comic-Con.

The actress also encouraged her followers to watch 'Deadpool and Wolverine'.

She wrote on Instagram: "I was thrilled to be at #sdcc with these incredible friends. @slevydirect, @vancityreynolds and @thehughjackman—you killed it, guys, congratulations. @deadpoolmovie in theaters now! (sic)"