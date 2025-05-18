Jennifer Lawrence's postpartum experience was "extremely isolating".

Jennifer Lawrence has opened up about her struggles

The Oscar-winning actress welcomed her first child, Cy, in February 2022, and Jennifer has confessed to feeling lonely in the weeks after giving birth.

Jennifer, 34 - who plays a new mother whose mental health deteriorates in 'Die, My Love' - said at the Cannes Film Festival: "Having children changes everything.

"It changes your whole life. But it's brutal and incredible. And so not only do they go into every decision of if I'm working, where I'm working, when I'm working. "It taught me ... I didn't know that I could feel so much. My job has a lot to do with emotion. They've opened up the world to me. It's almost like feeling like a blister or something, so sensitive.

"So they've changed my life, obviously, for the best, and they've changed me creatively. I highly recommend having kids if you want to be an actor."

Jennifer - who welcomed her second child in March - actually felt a strong connection with her 'Die, My Love' character.

The acclaimed actress - who has been married to Cooke Maroney since 2019 - shared: "Obviously, as a mother, it was really hard to separate what I would do as opposed to what she would do. It was just heartbreaking."

'Die, My Love' is an adaptation of a 2017 novel of the same name by Ariana Harwicz. And Jennifer relished the experience of working with director Lynne Ramsay.

The actress - who is one of the best-paid stars in Hollywood - explained: "When I first read the book, it was just such a devastating, powerful ... Lynne said it was dreamlike.

"I had just read my first (baby). And there's not really anything like postpartum. It's extremely isolating, which is so interesting when Lynn moves this couple into Montana.

"She doesn't have a community. She doesn't have her people. But the truth is, extreme anxiety and extreme depression is isolated, no matter where you are. You feel like an alien. And so it deeply moved me.

"I wanted to work with Lynn Ramsey since I saw 'Rat Catcher'."