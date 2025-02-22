Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have officially been declared single.

The 'On The Floor' hitmaker, 55, and the 'Gone Girl' actor, 52, settled their divorce on January 6, however, court documents obtained by PEOPLE magazine confirmed their marriage was legally dissolved on Friday (21.02.25).

The exes rekindled their romance in 2021 and got married in 2022, but called it quits in 2024.

Jennifer filed for divorce on August 20 - the date of their second wedding anniversary – and cited “irreconcilable differences”.

Court documents listed the date of their separation as April 26, 2024.

The couple reached a settlement regarding their $61 million mansion, but specific details on that are being kept confidential.

Legal documents also revealed that Jennifer intended to return to her maiden name of Jennifer Lynn Lopez.

It was previously reported by TMZ that each party would "walk away with what they individually acquired during the marriage", meaning that the pair of them will get to keep whatever they earned during the production of their respective film projects whilst they were husband and wife.

Meanwhile, Ben will "keep his stake in his production company Artists Equity" which he founded in 2022 along with fellow actor Matt Damon.

It was recently claimed the pair want to continue being a part of each other's lives for the sake of their families.

A source told the New York Post Page Six column: "They have every intention of continuing to be in each other’s lives despite not being romantically involved.

"Ben and Jennifer are still connected and they do communicate when it involves their kids.”

Ben is dad to Violet, 19, Seraphina, 16, and Samuel, 12, from his marriage to Jennifer Garner, while the ‘Waiting for Tonight’ singer is mother to 16-year-old twins Emme and Max with ex Marc Anthony.