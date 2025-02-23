Jennifer Lopez has paid tribute to her children on their 17th birthday.

The 55-year-old pop superstar has twins Max and Emme with her ex-husband Marc Anthony and took to social media late on Saturday (22.02.25) night to honour them on their special day.

She wrote on Instagram: "Seventeen. I love you beyond forever."

The 'Jenny from the Block' hitmaker previously described motherhood as the "hardest job" in the world.

She told British Vogue when asked to describe being a parent in three words: "It's a blesssing, challenging, beautiful. It's like a beautiful, challenging blessing. [But] I think being a parent is the hardest job anybody could have in this life."

The 'Love Don't Cost A Thing' sonsgtress took on on the role of Judy Robles - the mother of renowned wrestler Anthony Robles - in the biopic 'Unstoppable' and believes that every mom in the world will be able to relate to her character.

She said: "We all make mistakes and we all do things we wish we hadn't have when it comes to our kids. I think every mom in in the world see that you can come out of the other end and become, literally, Dr. Judy.

"I don't think there's a woman on earth who hasn't been in that position."

Jennifer - who split from Hollywood star Ben Affleck in August 2024 after just over two years of marriage - also noted that she is always just trying to put her "best foot forward" for the sake of her children, but still has her own personal "struggles" at the same time.

She said: "Okay, there’s so much going on here. And I understood it. I mean, as a mom, you always want to put your best foot forward for your kids. You wanna lift them up, that doesn't stop you from being a human being who struggles."