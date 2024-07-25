Jennifer Lopez feels "incredibly blessed" to have her millions of fans.

Jennifer Lopez celebrated her 55th birthday on Wednesday

The 'Waiting For Tonight' songstress celebrated her 55th birthday on Thursday (24.07.24) and took to social media in the early hours of the following morning to admit that she had been left crying tears of joy after some of her fans erected a billboard in her honour in New York City.

She wrote on Instagram: "I’ve been seeing all of your birthday wishes, beautiful videos, and posts all last night and this morning from all over the world. I have laughed, smiled, shed some tears, and when I saw the billboard in Times Square, I was completely overwhelmed. I really do have the best, most amazing fans in the world. I could never express how moved I am or how incredibly blessed I feel to have all of you be a part of my life. Thank you sooooo very much."

The 'Jenny from the Block' hitmaker shot to fame after she took on the title role of the tragic singer in the 1997 biopic 'Selena' and went on to sell 80 million records as a pop star in her own right whilst also maintaining a career in film.

She added: "It’s hard to believe we have spent all this time together. It’s funny as I sit here contemplating on the most extraordinary journey I still feel like the same girl starting out so full of energy and bravado, so ready to take on the whole world on the outside and yet so tender, fragile and sometimes frightened but always full of love on the inside. I have so much love for you.

"I want you to know on my birthday that YOU are my biggest gift.

"Besides my family and friends, you have always been there for me in the good times and in the tough times. I can always count on you. And I want you to know that you can always count on me. Thank you for your caring, your understanding, your loyalty and most importantly your love.

Thank you, Thank you, Thank you…"