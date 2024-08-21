Jennifer Lopez is reportedly feeling "disappointed and sad" after filing for divorce from Ben Affleck but she knew it was "time to move on".

Jennifer Lopez feels 'sad' after filing for divorce from Ben Affleck

The 55-year-old pop superstar was engaged to Hollywood actor Ben, 52, in the early 2000s and the pair famously reconciled in 2021 before tying the knot in two ceremonies in 2022 but the relationship is now over once again and Jennifer filed for divorce on Tuesday (20.08.24) to bring the union to an end.

Now a new report suggests Jennifer felt the time was right to start moving on with her life. A source told PEOPLE: "[She knows] it's time to move on" for various reasons ...

"She's very disappointed and sad, but Ben hasn't given her any signs that he wants to continue their marriage. He hasn't shown any commitment and interest in making their marriage work. It's gotten to the point that she just needs to look out for herself."

The divorce filing came exactly two years after the couple's extravagant second wedding in Georgia on August 20 2022 - and an insider told the publication the significance of the date wasn't lost on Jennifer.

They said: "She was done waiting and the date she did it speaks a tonne ... [The divorce filing] gives her control of the process ... It's good that she did it ...

"She tried really hard to make things work and is heartbroken."

The source went on to insist the former couple's blended family is taking priority, adding: "The kids are a top priority, as they always have been."

Jennifer is mum to 16-year-old twins Max and Emme with her ex-husband Marc Anthony and is stepmother to Ben and Jennifer Garner's kids Violet, 18, Seraphina, 15, and 12-year-old Samuel.

The singer/actress wrote a whole album - 'This Is Me ... Now' - inspired by the pair's reignited love affair and even made a film version. She was even gushing about the relationship just months before the official date of their separation, which is listed as April 26 2024.

She told the Metro newspaper: "I wrote 'This Is Me... Then' when Ben and I fell in love 20-something years ago. As fate would have it, we came back into each other's lives. And on the 20th anniversary of 'This Is Me'... Then, I announced that I would do 'This Is Me... Now'.

"It was inspired by the surreal miracle that had happened. Him coming back into my life and the two of us reuniting in a way that we never expected that was the inspiration for even going in the studio.

"The album just poured out of me. It was just something organic and beautiful, but it was definitely inspired by getting this incredible second chance at real, true love."