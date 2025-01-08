Jennifer Lopez's 'Unstoppable' premiere was cancelled due to the Pacific Palisades fire.

Jennifer Lopez's film screening was cancelled this week

Residents in the upmarket area of Los Angeles have been fleeing their homes after "life-threatening" winds sparked a bushfire across thousands of acres this week, with the Governor of California declaring a State of Emergency amid the blaze.

On Tuesday (07.01.25) it was confirmed J-Lo's screening at the DGA Theater Complex for her new Prime Video film was scrapped by Amazon MGM Studios.

In a statement, the studio said: "As much as we were looking forward to celebrating this wonderful and inspiring film with you, safety is our first priority.

"We encourage everyone to watch Unstoppable on Prime Video, which will be available globally on January 16.

"Thank you for your understanding and please stay safe."

J-Lo's longtime stylist Mariel Haenn has shared footage from the wildfires near her own home, and told her friends to get in touch if they needed somewhere to stay.

She wrote on her Instagram Story: "Fire in the Palisades. Friends holler if you need a place to go.

"I'm so sad. This is scary. Lots of friends in Palisades.

"May our [angels] protect us. Total devastation. Our friends' homes. Our kids' school. Our entire community."

Meanwhile, the Screen Actors Guild has cancelled its usual annual live award nominations event on Wednesday (08.01.25) which was set to be streamed on Netflix.

Instead, they will announce the shortlist in a press release and on their website.

Organisers said in a statement: "In an abundance of caution for the safety of our presenters, guests, and staff, the live in-person 31st Annual SAG Awards nominations announcement has been cancelled due to the wildfires and adverse wind conditions in Los Angeles.

"Nominees will be unveiled tomorrow at 7:30am PT via press release and the SAG Awards website.

"We look forward to celebrating these incredible actors and their work at the SAG Awards ceremony on February 23.

"In the meantime, we urge everyone to stay safe, and thank you for your continued support."