Jennifer Lopez refuses to 'give up' when things go wrong

The 55-year-old singer and actress has taken on the role of Judy Robles - the mother of renowned wrestler Anthony Robles - in the biopic 'Unstoppable' and explained that her role has reinforced her belief that the "difference between success and failure" is resilience.

She told US TV show 'Extra': "You just have something inside you that says, ‘Don’t give up, just don’t give up.’ The difference between like success and failure, you know, is that somebody just didn’t stop.

"They just didn’t give up until they got there and I think, you know, all of us, you know, fall down in life and you know

ow, you’re down for a minute and then you go, ‘Okay, got time to get back up. Here we go!’

"Not giving up is really the message of the movie… no matter what, you know, obstacles are in the way, you just don’t stop. You just keep going."

The 'Jenny from the Block' hitmaker was joined by Judy for the joint interview, who admitted that the pop superstar had done an "amazing job" of bringing her to thescreen for the film.

She said: "She did such an amazing job of portraying me. Honestly, I saw this again and again, but there is nobody who could have done a better job. There’s just being a Latina and being a parent and just pushing so hard and she’s done so much in her life but always moving forward, and that’s me at the core… She understood me. In understanding who I am as a person, I think that’s what was portrayed on that screen."