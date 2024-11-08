Jennifer Lopez hailed cancelling her tour “the best thing she’d ever done”.

The 55-year-old singer-and-actress pulled the plug on her 'This Is Me...Live' shows just weeks before they were due to begin in June and though she has apologised to fans, she doesn't regret taking a break from work to spend quality time with her 16-year-old twins Max and Emme - who she has with ex-husband Marc Anthony - amid the breakdown of her marriage to Ben Affleck.

Speaking on Friday's (08.11.24) episode of 'The Graham Norton Show', she said: “I took the summer off to be home with the kids, which is the best thing I have ever done.

“It was not like me to do that, so I always want to apologise to the fans.”

The 'On the Floor' hitmaker told how she'd had an emotional encounter with a fan the day before who told her she didn't need to say sorry for the cancellation.

She said: "Actually, something very touching happened when I was coming out of the hotel yesterday. A fan came up to me and said, ‘I had tickets to come and see you.’ When I apologised, he said, ‘Don’t say sorry we love you.’ I started crying straight away.”

The stunned 'Unstoppable' star was then told that, by coincidence, the fan in question was in the audience for the show.

Offering a hug and another apology, Jennifer told him: “Was that you? I don’t believe it.”

When she announced the cancellation of the tour, the 'Jenny From the Block' hitmaker admitted the decision had left her feeling "completely heartsick".

In a Live Nation newsletter, she wrote at the time: "I am completely heartsick and devastated about letting you down. Please know that I wouldn’t do this if I didn’t feel that it was absolutely necessary.

"I promise I will make it up to you and we will all be together again. I love you all so much. Until next time …"

Watch the full interview on 'The Graham Norton Show' on BBC One on Friday night. Also available on BBC iPlayer.