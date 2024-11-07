Jennifer Lopez has had an "intense" year.

Jennifer Lopez has had an intense year

The 55-year-old singer-and-actress has experienced turmoil over the last few months, having filed for divorce from Ben Affleck after just two years of marriage so she is really looking forward to having the chance to "slow down" and spend quality time with her family, including 16-year-old twins Max and Emme - who she has with ex-husband Marc Anthony - over the holiday season.

She told People magazine: “It was a pretty intense year for me and I'm most looking forward to spending time with my kids and my family coming out from the East Coast.

"The holidays are such a special time for us and they've always been since I was a little girl. And I really look forward to those moments when I can be with my sisters and just relax and have fun and create new memories.

“We don't get to see each other all year, so we kind of catch up on what everybody's doing and how life is. It's just a beautiful time. I really enjoy it.”

The 'Hustlers' actress admitted she is "a sucker" for everything the festive season has to offer.

She said: “I love all of the decorations and the hot chocolate and the music and the food, and I'm one of those people who really tries to make it out of a storybook for my kids with all of those things. I'm a sucker for the holidays."

With 2025 just a few months away, Jennifer is planning to "challenge" herself professionally, while in her personal life she's striving to find a "deeper connection" to her faith and to look after herself.

She said: “I think a lot of it is about a deeper connection to myself and to God, making sure we're checking with ourselves so we can be great for everybody that we love around us,

“I'm also setting my sights on pushing my boundaries creatively and seeing where that takes me, whether that's through acting or music or producing or expanding JLo Beauty.

"I want to continue challenging myself to evolve and to try new things while all the while being true to who I am and those that I love.”