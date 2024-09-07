Jennifer Lopez and Matt Damon reportedly had a “deep conversation” in the wake of her divorce from the actor’s best friend Ben Affleck.

Jennifer Lopez and Matt Damon reportedly had a ‘deep conversation’ in the wake of her divorce from the actor’s best friend Ben Affleck

The singer, 55, is said to have had the exchange during her first major public outing since she filed to split from Ben, 52, on 20 August after two years of marriage – at the afterparty for the premiere of the ‘Unstoppable’ movie at the Toronto International Film Festival.

It came after sources told People Jennifer and Matt, 53, planned on attending the showing, but Ben wouldn’t be there.

People reported: “After posing for group pictures together at the premiere, Lopez and Damon hung out and talked for over 20 minutes at the afterparty, which was held at EPOCH Bar and Kitchen Terrace at The Ritz-Carlton.

“(They) were sitting at a table outside with the actor’s wife Luciana Damon and co-star Don Cheadle when Damon joined them.”

A source told the outlet: “Jen and Matt began talking and had a long, deep conversation.”

They added the two friends laughed and spoke “more seriously”, and “for several minutes, they clasped hands as they spoke”.

Jennifer stars in ‘Unstoppable’ and is a co-producer on the project alongside Matt, with the biopic following the real-life story of wrestler Anthony Robles, who was born with one leg and eventually won a National Collegiate Athletic Association championship in 2011.

It was produced under Matt and Ben’s production company Artists Equity, and Jennifer plays wrestler Anthony’s mother Judy Robles in the film.

On stage during the question and answer session after the screening, Jennifer told fans: “I think it was my job really to help her feel safe. Both of them, Anthony and Judy, to feel safe and kind of put this in our hands and trust us with all the information that they could give us and know that we wouldn’t misuse it in any way, but only use it to tell their story in the best and most beautiful way that it deserved.

“Because it is one of the most beautiful, most inspiring stories I think I’ve ever seen on screen.”

Jennifer and Ben married in Las Vegas in 2022, before having a second wedding with family and friends in Georgia later the same year.

She filed for divorce on the second anniversary of their Georgia wedding, citing irreconcilable differences.