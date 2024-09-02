Jennifer Lopez is feeling "unbothered" and "at peace" after filing for divorce from Ben Affleck.

Jennifer Lopez has shared pictures from her single girl summer

The singer/actress split from the Hollywood actor in April, and she filed for divorce on August 20 - the date of their second wedding anniversary - and now she has reflected on her first summer as a single woman since the break-up in a post on Instagram in which she shared snaps from the last few months.

Jennifer captioned the post: "Oh, it was a summer".

The snaps included pictures of the 'Jenny From The Block' star spending time with her 16-year-old twins Max and Emme - from her marriage to Marc Anthony - as well as a message which read: "Everything is unfolding in divine order".

She also added a picture of a woman wearing a T-shirt emblazoned with the words: "She’s in bloom and unbothered out of reach and at peace".

Other pictures included a bubble bath, a kitten and a snap of Jennifer eating ice cream during a trip to the Hamptons in July.

The 55-year-old pop superstar was engaged to Hollywood actor Ben in the early 2000s, but the relationship ended shortly before they were due to get married.

They got back together in 2021 before tying the knot in two ceremonies in 2022 - one in Las Vegas and one in Georgia. The divorce filing came exactly two years after the couple's extravagant second bash on August 20, 2022.

The paperwork lists the official date of their separation as April 26, 2024.

A source previously told PEOPLE that Jennifer took the move to file for divorce because she knows it's time to "move on" but she's still very "sad" that the marriage is over.

The insider explained: "[She knows] it's time to move on" for various reasons ... She's very disappointed and sad, but Ben hasn't given her any signs that he wants to continue their marriage. He hasn't shown any commitment and interest in making their marriage work. It's gotten to the point that she just needs to look out for herself."