Jennifer Lopez has missed out on 'a lot of things' in her career

The 55-year-old superstar has managed to become one of the best-selling artists in music history and has also starred in a string of Hollywood movies but admitted there were some roles she had "hoped" for that just didn't come her way.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter about her new musical 'Kiss of the Spiderwoman', she recalled: "I remember auditioning for 'Evita', I remember auditioning for 'Chicago' and for 'Nine' — getting very close on 'Nine'.

"There were a lot of things that I had always hoped that I could do and just wasn’t the right time. But this is the right thing.

Madonna was eventually cast in the leading role of 'Evita' in 1996, whilst the Academy Award-winning 'Chicago' starred Renée Zellweger and Catherine Zeta-Jones in 2002.

'Nine' made its way from stage to screen in 2009, and starred Marion Cotillard, Penélope Cruz, and Nicole Kidman as the female leads alongside Daniel Day-Lewis.

The 'Jenny from the Block' hitmaker admitted that the musical genre was what made her want to get into the business in the first place, and assumed she would make it to The Great White Way but Hollywood came calling instead.

She said: "I started off loving musicals. That’s what made me want to be a singer and an actor and a dancer; watching musicals with my mom when I was growing up — me and my two sisters. We loved them and we’d sing around the house. I honestly thought I was going to go on to Broadway because I started as a dancer and a singer and I was doing tours in Europe and in Japan. I thought, OK, next step would be Broadway. Then I got sent out to Hollywood and the rest is kind of history, and [my career] took a different turn."