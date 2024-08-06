Jennifer Lopez's fresh start

Jennifer Lopez is looking for a "fresh start".

The 55-year-old singer and actress has been house hunting after putting the Los Angeles home she shared with husband Ben Affleck up for sale and Jennifer's friends insist she always "has [a] good attitude even when things are not perfect".

A source told PEOPLE: "Considering everything that's going on, Jennifer is having a good summer. She's been off and able to focus on what's next.

"Jennifer is trying to find a new home to start fresh. She always has [a] good attitude even when things are not perfect."

Jennifer has been house hunting in Los Angeles and recently toured a home in Beverly Hills that is “truly exceptional.”

An insider said: "It's an ideal setting for those seeking seclusion".

She also toured another home in May and has been looking at properties that are not officially on the market.

This comes after Jennifer's husband Ben, 51, recently splashed out $20 million on a new home in the affluent area of Pacific Palisades.

TMZ.com reported that Ben's property features five bedrooms and six bathrooms as well as a media room and guest house.

The new house is much smaller than the mansion in Beverly Hills he bought with Jennifer last year which boasted 12 bedrooms and 24 bathrooms, a 12-car garage, room for parking 80 cars, a 5,000 square-foot guest penthouse, caretaker house and a two-bedroom guard house as well as a pool and an indoor sports complex.

The couple put the house on the market last month for $68 million, just over a year after they bought it back in May 2023.