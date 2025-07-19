Jennifer Love Hewitt felt anxious about fan reactions to her I Know What You Did Last Summer return.

Jennifer Love Hewitt has returned to the franchise

The 46-year-old actress has reprised the role of Julie James for the new I Know What You Did Last Summer movie, but Jennifer admits that she initially hesitant about returning to the film franchise.

She told Vulture: "All of my friends had to talk me into it. Literally up until the last night before shooting, they were like, ‘You know you’re going tomorrow, right?’"

Jennifer starred in the original I Know What You Did Last Summer movie back in 1997, but she worried about how fans would respond to her return.

Asked why she felt anxious about returning to the film franchise, Jennifer replied: "What people were going to say about how much older I would seem than when I was 18. That’s literally the only thing I was anxious about."

The movie star recently confessed that she was sceptical about the idea of returning to the franchise.

She told The Hollywood Reporter: "I was hesitant at first. I wanted to make sure that she fit into the movie in the right way and that there was a reason for her to come back besides just the ‘90s nostalgia moment.

"I wanted her part in the movie to matter and for the audience to feel like they were proud of who she has become."

Jennifer thinks the evolved version of her character "feels right".

The actress explained: "She’s exactly who I thought she would be and who I wanted her to be, honestly.

"As weird as it sounds, it was really important for me to not see a Julie James that had healed her trauma. She needed to stay in trauma, and she would’ve stayed in trauma, so this version of her feels right."

Despite this, Jennifer actually felt like she was playing a "new character" in the movie.

She reflected: "What’s beautiful about this movie is that she feels like the same person from the original movie, but she also feels like a new character in some ways because of all the time that’s gone by.

"But I did rewatch [I Know What You Did Last Summer]. It was my kids’ first horror movie. They really wanted to watch it together, and so I watched it with them, which was a total trip. So it was really fun and exciting and interesting to go back and watch that girl on the road that night."