Jennifer Love Hewitt "packs everything up" each night over fears of more wildfires.

Jennifer Love Hewitt has reflected on the aftermath of the wildfires

The 45-year-old actress - who has Autumn, 10, Atticus, nine as well as three-year-old Aidan with her husband Brian Hallisay - has revealed how she is still affected by the fallout of the Pacific Palisades fires which ripped through her neighbourhood last month.

She told Extra: "We have very few things, but the things that we have, I put them away every night in our little, like, laundry baskets that we have.

"I pack everything up before I go to sleep because I'm nervous that if we had to get out somewhere, I just want to be able to go, and I don't know when that will go away. It’s a weird comforting thing for me right now.

“Just to kind of have our belongings, you know, that we do have with us, they're just so, like, beyond special right now.”

The 'Ghost Whisperer' star heaped praise on her "amazing kids" for the way they've handled such a devastating situation as the family look for their next permanent home.

She added: "They're incredible little people — they're so brave, they're really resilient, they are truly doing the best that they can…

"We made a pact when we're driving out of the driveway to just be honest with each other and just check in a lot, and so we do that…

"Some of us are good at some moments, and some of us are not, and we kind of gather together and help each other… I’m just very proud of them.”

Jennifer admitted she hasn't "slept in a long time" in the wake of the tragedy.

She said: "It's just been so ever-changing, moment by moment. I mean, I haven't slept in in a long time; the alarms were constantly going off on the phone.

"We were sort of trying to keep up with it all, and then you're trying to, like, find your street and look at what's going on, and then you’re getting text messages from people saying, ‘I lost everything. What's going on with you?’”