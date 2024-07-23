Jennifer Meyer took inspiration from Gwyneth Paltrow during her divorce from Tobey Maguire.

The 47-year-old jewellery designer split from the 'Spider-Man' actor in 2016 after nine years of marriage, and she has opened up about how the Goop founder's own breakup from Coldplay singer Chris Martin helped her come to terms with the difficult experience.

Appearing on the 'Broad Ideas with Rachel Bilson Olivia Allen' podcast, she said: "Right when Tobey and I were starting to break up, I watched what Gwyneth Paltrow was doing with Chris.

"This 'conscious uncoupling' that everyone was sort of making fun of. I got to see it firsthand, and it was the most beautiful thing I had ever witnessed two human beings go through.

"I was taught that divorce is ugly. I was taught that divorce was bad and it would never be good."

Jennifer realised she and Tobey could find something positive in their split after seeing Gwyneth and Chris be "so loving and kind and open".

She recalled: "I just witnessed their beautiful breakup, and I was like, 'You guys are an example for every couple who is breaking up.'"

Through Gwyneth, Jennifer and Tobey were introduced to Dr. Habib Sadeghi, who coined the concept of 'conscious uncoupling'.

Going through such an experience helped the former spouses, who have children Ruby, 17, and Otis, 15, together.

She explained: "Tobey is my best friend now. We travel together, we do every holiday together, I'm so lucky.

"I literally have the best ex-husband in the world and I hit the jackpot. I honestly don't know what I would do without him in my life. I ride for him so hard. He's so phenomenal."

Tobey is even on good terms with Jennifer's boyfriend, but she admitted their positive arrangement is the result of "a lot of work".

The couple tied the knot in 2007 in Kona, Hawaii, in front of a small group of family and friends, and she filed for divorce in October 2020, after four years of separation.