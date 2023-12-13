Jeremy Allen White is "dong [his] best" to navigate his new-found fame.

The 32-year-old actor has enjoyed huge success with the comedy-drama series 'The Bear' - but he's still adjusting to his recent success.

Jeremy told 'Entertainment Tonight': "I feel like I'm doing my best.

"I don't know, I think you just have to keep your feet on the ground and keep yourself surrounded by people that know you and love you."

Jeremy plays chef Carmen 'Carmy' Berzatto on the hit Hulu series, and the actor has already started his preparation for the new season of the show.

He said: "I haven't read scripts yet, that's the truth. But, yeah, we will be going back [into production] in, like, late February, early March. I'm gonna get together with some chefs starting in January and start doing some prep."

Earlier this year, Jeremy insisted that he doesn't "pay too much attention" to social media chatter.

The actor revealed that his mom is actually much more aware of what's being said about him online.

He told Vanity Fair magazine: "My mom tells me what they're saying on Twitter, which is nice."

Jeremy has been in the spotlight throughout his adult life. However, he's only recently achieved sex-symbol status, after starring in 'The Bear'.

The actor - who previously played Lip Gallagher in the comedy-drama series 'Shameless' - said: "I've been acting since I was 18. I was on this show ['Shameless'] for 11 years that was popular, but I wasn't getting as much attention then as I am now.

"I feel very lucky that everything's been this gradual because I've been able to find my footing already."

By contrast, Jeremy feels sympathy for younger actors who are suddenly thrown into the spotlight.

He said: "I feel really bad for a young actor or somebody who just hasn't had much experience when all of a sudden they break through; it could be more overwhelming in that case."