Jeremy Allen White won his second Golden Globe in a row on Sunday (07.01.24).

The 32-year-old actor scooped the Best Actor (Musical or Comedy) prize again for his portrayal of Carmen 'Carmy' Berzatto in 'The Bear' and admitted he felt "so lucky" to be part of the show.

Taking to the stage at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles, he said: "I can't believe I'm in this room with all these people I've loved and admired for so long, it's unreal.

"I love this show, I need to thank everybody at FX... Our lovely crew and cast...I love you guys so much, I must have done something right in this life to be in your company, thank you guys so much.

"My guys Andrew, Max, Gillian, Justin. Wrap it up OK... Ummm Ezra and Louis you are my heart, I love you, I love you, I love you.

"Thanks so much, I feel so lucky I get to do this, thank you guys."

Also nominated for the award were 'Only Murders in the Building' stars Steve Martin and Martin Short, 'Barry' star Bill Hader, 'Shrinking' actor Jason Segel, and 'Ted Lasso's Jason Sudeikis.

Meanwhile, Jeremy's co-star Ayo Edebiri won her first Golden Globe on her first nomination, taking home the accolade ahead of Rachel Brosnahan ( ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’), Quinta Brunson ( ‘Abbott Elementary’), Elle Fanning (‘The Great’), Selena Gomez (‘Only Murders in the Building’), and Natasha Lyonne ('Poker Face’).

She said: "I'm so very grateful for this, I'm in a room full of so many people I admire and who's work has lifted me up.

"I'm an artist and I'm very lucky to be an artist and I know we all feel that way but I really want to acknowledge that.

"I'm so grateful to the Hollywood Foreign Press [Association] and my family, my family, my family. Everybody at 'The Bear', that's my family, I love you guys so much, it's an honour to work with you and grow alongside you.

"Oh my gosh, the actors I'm nominated alongside... And my real family also, I love you guys too.

"This just really means a lot, there's so many I probably forgot to thank - all my agents and managers' assistants, to the people who answer my emails, y'all the real ones. Thank you for answering my crazy, crazy emails.

"I'm really really grateful. If I forgot to thank you, I'm sorry."