Jeremy Allen White wants to guest host 'Saturday Night Live'.

The 'Bear' star was recently in the audience of the long-running sketch series to watch his friend Quinta Brunson at the helm and he admitted he would be "honoured" if he was to be invited to present himself.

He told 'Extra': “I've thought about it, yes. I grew up in New York, I love ‘SNL,’ I'd be honoured to be on the show and yeah, it was fun… My friend Quinta was on two Saturdays ago and she was incredible, and so I went to go visit and watch and yeah, it's beautiful. I'd love to [host] — I'd be honoured.”

'The Bear' returns for a fourth season next month and, after going to culinary school and working in kitchens before the first run of episodes, Jeremy - who plays chef Carmen 'Carmy' Berzatto - admitted he has to "sharpen up" his skills before filming, though he is no longer as immersed in cooking as he used to be.

Asked if people still ask him to cook for them, he said: “It's not happening as much anymore. I don’t know what happened there… Maybe everybody learned...

"When I was prepping to do the first season, I was like, I went to culinary school, I was working in kitchens — it was, like, such a big part of my life, and so people were asking a lot, and now I feel more confident in the kitchen.

"And so, I spend, like, a week kind of like sharpening up before I go to set, but it's not as, like, all-encompassing.

"I think there was a period where I was really trying to do it all the time, and now I'm able to relax a little bit.”

Jeremy has also been working on Bruce Springsteen biopic 'Deliver Me from Nowhere', and though he was initially reluctant to take on the role because of his lack of musical background, he agreed after learning he was The Boss' choice for the part and has received a lot of support from the 'Born to Run' hitmaker as a result.

He said: “Scott Cooper, our director who did a really beautiful job, you know, he called me early on to talk to me about the idea of doing it.

"I was like, ‘This would be an honour, but, you know, let me think about it. I don't sing, I don't play the guitar. Let me have a think about it’… And then he was like, ‘Bruce has said you're his choice,’ and so I was like, ‘Okay, I can't stand in his way.’

"And so, I just got to work. I got working with a vocal coach, guitar, started reading everything I could about him, spent a lot of time with him.”

“He was really, really generous with his time and yeah, we finished filming in January. It's gonna come out soon.”