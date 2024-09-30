The ex-fiancee of Lana Del Rey's new husband is "in shock" over their marriage.

Lana Del Rey got married last week

The 39-year-old singer married Jeremy Dufrene in Louisiana last week, less than a year after they started dating and though Kelli Walsh - who was engaged to the alligator tour guide for 12 years until October 2023 - was stunned by the news, she insisted she is "happy" her former partner has found love.

She told DailyMail.com: "I am in shock because we were engaged for 12 years, and he got married after one month. But I am happy for him.

"He is a very protective, hardworking, manly man. He needed to get out of his comfort zone. He was used to bayou life and being out on the swamp. He is deserving of this blessing."

Kelli believes her ex-fiance is "truly in love" with Lana and thinks he will be a great husband to the 'Video Games' hitmaker.

She said: "He has always been a giver, so to have someone give to him, he deserves it.

"He is a very solid guy. I care about him deeply as a friend. His ability to love and care and protect people makes him so attractive.

"I will say that he really does look happy with her. And she does with him, which is a good thing to see. It's not a fake happy, he truly is in love with her."

Kelli first dated Jeremy as a teenager but they parted ways and he went on to have three children with first wife Gina, before reuniting with his first love in 2011 and getting engaged a year later.

Meanwhile, Lana and Jeremy married on a bayou in Des Allemandes, where the groom usually takes his visitors on swamp tours.

Pictures obtained by DailyMail.com showed the 'Summertime Sadness' star wearing a long white dress and holding a bouquet of flowers as she's walked down the aisle by her father Robert Grant.

Jeremy wore a black suit and his bride added a blue ribbon to her hair before heading to the reception, which is said to have been held by the water along the public harbour with white tents and tables set up on the grass.

The outlet reported Lana's sister Caroline Grant and brother Charlie Hill-Grant were among the guests at the ceremony on Thursday.

The couple were first linked in August when they were seen holding hands at the Reading and Leeds Festival in the UK, and they later went public with their love affair when they attended Karen Elson’s wedding in New York City earlier this month alongside pals including Taylor Swift and her boyfriend Travis Kelce.

Lana is believed to have known Jeremy for several years after first sharing a selfie with him back in 2019 when she shared a social media post about his swamp tours while the singer hinted at a romantic relationship in May when she referred to him as "my guy" in a post on Instagram.