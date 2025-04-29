Jeremy Renner had conversations with an imaginary Jamie Foxx following his near-fatal snowplow accident.

The 54-year-old star was seriously injured after being run over by his snowplow in January 2023 and has recalled how he hallucinated a conversation with both his curtains and the 'Back in Action' star as he was dosed up on medication to help him sleep following the incident.

In his new book 'My Next Breath: A Memoir', Jeremy wrote: "When the curtains didn’t respond, Jamie Foxx did.

"He was in my room quite a bit (he wasn’t).

"We talked about this and that (I talked, he didn’t say much because he wasn’t really there); we went snowmobiling together (we didn’t — for a start, there’s no snow in Southern California)."

'The Avengers' legend - who broke 38 bones in his body - shared the details of his hospitalisation in the state, as well as when he was flown to his home in Los Angeles, and it was in his property where he ditched intravenous pain management to pills - which caused the bizarre visions that he experienced.

Speaking about how whoever was with him at the time of his hallucination would say that they "should dial back those meds" to prevent losing him, Jeremy said: "My mom or [sister] Kym or whoever was with me at the time would hear me chattering away and think, ‘Jeremy’s just tripping right now.'

"Eventually, I would fall asleep and someone would say, ‘Maybe we should dial back those meds — we don’t want to lose him.’

"I hated how those meds made me feel.

"Now that I was out of the hospital, I just wanted to rush back into a sense of normal, a normal that didn’t involve chatting with curtains or an absent Jamie Foxx."

Jeremy, who had his chest and leg reconstructed with titanium, blamed a "slip of the mind" moment for causing his horrific snowplow accident and changing his life "forever".

Revealing a "split second" moment could have prevented the accident, in which he saved his nephew from being run over by the vehicle, he said: "My feet lost their grip on the moving tracks, and I never made it to the cab. I lurched violently forward, out of control.

"In that split second, I was catapulted off the spinning metal tracks, arms flailing. I arced over the front of the tracks, propelled forward, down onto the hard-packed ice, where my head hit the ground hard and instantly gashed open.

"There came terrible crunching sounds as 14,000lb of galvanised steel machinery slowly, inexorably, monotonously, ground over my body. It was a horrifying soundtrack."