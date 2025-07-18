Jerry O’Connell and Rebecca Romijn keep their money in separate bank accounts.

The couple - who have been married since 2007 and have twin daughters Dolly and Charlie together - lifted the lid on their finances during a joint appearance on SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen show, revealing they keep the money they earn but pay into a "community pot" for parenting expenses.

Host Cohen turned the conversation towards money by describing Rebecca as the breadwinner in the household since Jerry's run co-hosting The Talk TV show ended last year, and the actress, 52, said: "We keep our money completely separate ... There’s, like, a community pot."

The X-Men star went on to explain the couple made the decision to keep their money separate right at the start of their marriage, saying: "That’s like one of the first conversations you have when you decide to enter into a legal agreement together."

Jerry also pointed out how much money they put into their "community pot" varies and depends on how much work is coming in.

He said: "I have to say, we actually throttle how much money we put into that account sometimes," and his wife added: "The one who’s not working gets a little bit of a break and the one who is working puts in a little more. And we really tag-team with work."

Rebecca revealed the couple's work also depends on childcare because they promised to always make sure one of them was home to care for their daughters, who are now 17 years old.

She said: "We also decided when our girls were born that one of us would always stay home with our daughters. So, no one else was ever going to raise them besides the parents."

Jerry previously admitted he hopes his girls follow him into showbusiness after he started his career at the age of 11 with a role in Stand By Me.

He told UsWeekly: "I have one daughter who’s auditioning for the school musical. They’re doing Urinetown, so we went to [dinner] last night and we went over her lines in the diner, so that was really funny. I'm going to have a couple nepo babies!

"I’m throwing it out there. It's the family business!"