Jesse Metcalfe “always” laughed during his ‘Desperate Housewives’ sex scenes with Eva Longoria.

Jesse Metcalfe ‘always’ laughed during his ‘Desperate Housewives’ sex scenes with Eva Longoria

The actor, 45, played gardener John Rowland opposite 49-year-old Eva’s Gabrielle Solis on the saucy ABC show from 2004 to 2012, and said their on-screen romps left him elated and giggly.

He told People: “Every day was an out-of-body experience, honestly, because you got to drive onto the Universal Studios lot where Wisteria Lane was.

“There was a lot of making out. There were a lot of sex scenes and a lot of making out between Eva and I.

“And although those scenes could be awkward at times, we were always laughing. So, we always had a great time. We didn’t take it too seriously, that’s for sure.”

Jesse added about the fact the show is 20 years old: “Oh, I feel old. I had the best time on that show.

“The show was huge. I had everything thrown at me under the sun. I mean, all the perks of new fame and being 24, 25 years old, just riding that crazy wave. Everything was amazing.”

Jesse is now producing movies such as the upcoming horror ‘The Possession at Gladstone Manor’.

Eva has also recalled starring in ‘Desperate Housewives’, telling ‘Today with Hoda and Jenna’ about the experience: “It was a decade of my life and it was the No1 show in the world, so I just remember the first time I went to London ... and there was a big crowd of people outside the hotel.

“And I was like, ‘Gosh, who’s here? Is Bono here? Somebody important must be here!’

“And the driver was like, ‘You.’ And I was like, ‘No, somebody like, big. Like a big deal!’

“And he didn’t understand that I didn’t understand the global reach of that show at the time where there was no streaming.”