Jesse Metcalfe had an "absolute blast working with Eva Longoria" on 'Desperate Housewives'.

Jesse Metcalfe loved his time on the show

The 45-year-old actor played John Rowland, Eva's on-screen lover, on the hit TV series, and Jesse still has fond memories of working with the actress, in spite of their "awkward" sex scenes.

He told Us Weekly: "I had an incredible experience on that show.

"Not only did that make my career, not only was that really my big break, but I had an absolute blast working with Eva Longoria. All we did was laugh our way through all those awkward sex scenes."

Jesse still feels "super proud" of his time on the show.

And, on reflection, Jesse now accepts that his sex scenes were actually "pretty tame".

The actor explained: "That’s pretty tame by today’s standards, with the shows like 'Euphoria'.

"I’m super proud to have been a part of that show. It will definitely go down in television history as an iconic show."

Eva is still best-known for playing Gabrielle Solis on 'Desperate Housewives', and she previously admitted that it "changed everything" for her.

The 49-year-old actress - who starred on the TV show between 2004 and 2012 - said on 'Today with Hoda and Jenna': "It was a decade of my life and it was the No. 1 show in the world.

"I just remember the first time I went to London, I had never been to London before and there was a big crowd of people outside the hotel, and I was like, ‘Gosh, who’s here? Is Bono here? Somebody important must be here!’ And the driver was like, ‘… You…’ And I was like, ‘No, somebody like, big. Like a big deal!'

"And he didn’t understand that I didn’t understand. The global reach of that show, at the time where there was no streaming."