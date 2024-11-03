Jesse Metcalfe says dating someone outside of show business is a "good balance" for him.

Jesse Metcalfe prefers dating someone out of the spotlight

The 45-year-old actor has been seeing real estate agent Helene Immel for almost a year now, and insists he prefers being in a relationship with someone who doesn't work in the "crazy" entertainment world.

He told PEOPLE: “It's always a good balance for someone in this crazy business to date someone outside of the entertainment industry."

Jesse's exes include Girls Aloud star Nadine Coyle, 39, 'Bachelor' star Courtney Robertson, 41, Playboy Playmate Colleen Shannon, 46.

Elsewhere, Jesse - who shot to fame playing John Rowland on 'Desperate Housewives' between 2004 and 2009 - admits he feels in "better shape now" than when he starred on the show and prefers how he looks with a few extra pounds.

He said: "Yeah, I think I’m in better shape now. I sort of had that youthful, kind of thinner physique. I’ve since put on a couple pounds, but in a good way.”

The 'John Tucker Must Die' star loves working out as it's a "stress reliever" for him, and he never feels good about himself when he skips the gym.

He added: “The most important thing about [working out] for me is that it just kind of keeps my mind right.

“On the days when I have a busy morning and I don't get to the gym till the afternoon, I can feel that.

“It’s a stress reliever, and it’s always been an anchor for me, you know, since I started working out when I was 14 or 15.”

Meanwhile, Jesse recently confessed he “always” laughed during his ‘Desperate Housewives’ sex scenes with Eva Longoria.

The 49-year-old actress played Gabrielle Solis on the ABC show from 2004 to 2012, and the actor said their on-screen romps left him elated and giggly.

He told the outlet: “Every day was an out-of-body experience, honestly, because you got to drive onto the Universal Studios lot where Wisteria Lane was.

“There was a lot of making out. There were a lot of sex scenes and a lot of making out between Eva and I.

“And although those scenes could be awkward at times, we were always laughing. So, we always had a great time. We didn’t take it too seriously, that’s for sure.”

Jesse added about the fact the show is 20 years old: “Oh, I feel old. I had the best time on that show.

“The show was huge. I had everything thrown at me under the sun. I mean, all the perks of new fame and being 24, 25 years old, just riding that crazy wave. Everything was amazing.”