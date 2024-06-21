Jesse Plemons lost 50lbs for the sake of his children.

Jesse Plemons has lost 50lbs

The 36-year-old actor – who has sons Ennis, six, and James, three, with his 42-year-old wife Kirsten Dunst – has dramatically changed his physique “over the course of a year and a half or so” thanks to intermittent fasting and he's pleased the transformation has made it easier to “keep up” with his young family.

Asked how intermittent fasting, where a person doesn't eat for a certain period of time each day, has changed his life, he told Entertainment Tonight: “Well, I’m not lugging 50 more pounds around.

“I have much more energy (now) and, like I've said, I've got young kids, so I got to keep up with them.”

In May, Jesse won the Best Actor prize at the Cannes Film Festival for ‘Kinds of Kindness’ – in which he plays three characters – and while the honour was unexpected, he's thrilled with the movie director Yorgos Lanthimos has made.

He said: “(It was) an incredible honour.

“That wasn't even on my radar of possibilities.

“I hadn’t seen the film until Cannes and so I was just, you know, I don‘t love watching myself on screen, but I was amazed that I was able to – after the first five minutes – keep watching.

“I really love the film and I’ve never seen anything like it.”

The former ‘Breaking Bad’ actor previously admitted he is expecting people to attribute his weight loss to using Ozempic or another anti-obesity drug, but insisted it “doesn't matter”.

He told the Los Angeles Times newspaper: “Several people talked to me about intermittent fasting and I just gave it a shot. I was surprised at how quickly it was effective.”

Jesse jokingly added: “It’s really unfortunate that I decided to get healthy when everyone decided to take Ozempic.

“It doesn’t matter, everyone's going to think I took Ozempic anyways.”