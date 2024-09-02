Jessica Alba surprised her parents by buying them her father's childhood home.

Jessica Alba bought her dad's childhood home

The 'Sin City' actress told fans she has been working on the "project of [her] dreams" and had pretended to her mom and dad, Mark and Catherine, that she'd help them work on the property so they could sell it to fund her grandmother's medical costs, only to later reveal she was keeping it in the family.

Sharing a video of her announcement to Instagram, Jessica captioned the video: “Almost three years ago, I started the project of my dreams… I surprised my parents by buying them a house!! Now, it wasn’t just any house — it was extra sentimental as it was my grandfather’s house that my father grew up in.

“After my grandfather passed away, my parents were planning on selling the house in order to pay for my grandmother’s medical bills. Well… I pretended like I was going to help them flip it before selling when in reality, I had planned to buy it for them all along.(sic)"

Jessica explained in the video the family home, which is situated in Claremont, around 40 minutes outside of Los Angeles, was going to be "put up for sale" as her grandma requires 24-hour care, but she updated the property with her 'Honest Renovations' co-host Lizzy Mathis and a family friend and contractor Tinku.

The 43-year-old actress told her parents: “The last piece of the puzzle is I have been trying to figure out how to tell you guys that I’m gonna buy you guys this house. So don’t buy it yourself.”

Jessica then hugged her emotional parents and said: “Now the house that you grew up in, Dad, is yours,”

Mark told his daughter her grandfather would "be proud" of her.

He added: “I know he’d be really proud of my baby girl. I’m able to live in the house and hopefully make him proud.”

The Honest Company founder admitted watching the reveal again made her emotional.

She added in the caption: “Even just watching this trailer back, I’m filled with so many feels — after keeping in this big secret, letting my parents in in the surprise, followed by many many months of working to make the house perfect for my parents, I can’t believe this really happened.

“Grampers, this one is for you — we love and miss you more than you know. Now, a huge shout out to my partners in crime – @lizzymathis, Tinku and everyone else that helped turn this dream into a reality – I could not have done this without you!(sic)"