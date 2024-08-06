Jessica Capshaw was shocked to discover she had been heavily photoshopped on a billboard.

The 47-year-old actress was cast as Rachel Wheeler in the 2005 miniseries 'Into the West' and recalled feeling "pretty good" on the day of the photoshoot for promotion, but was taken aback when she went to see herself on a billboard and noticed how much had been changed.

Speaking on her 'Call It What It Is' podcast, she said: "I was in this big Western miniseries, and they did a group picture where it was, I mean, it had to have been fifteen to twenty cast members, and we didn't even shoot us all at the same time, but we're all lined up, and I shot mine alone because I had been working somewhere else at the time.

"I was feeling pretty good that day.

"And then the billboard comes out, and it was one of the ones on Sunset. And then also they took out pages in Vanity Fair, so it's like really everywhere, and I'm so excited because it's like a big deal for me. And I go to look at it, and I flip through the thing, and I look at it, and I'm like, 'What the?'

"They gave me an Avatar body. I didn't dislike it. It just is not my body. So I had Zoe Saldaña's body in 'Avatar'. So, I had an 'Avatar' body."

The 'Grey's Anatomy' star - who has son Luke, 16, and daughters Eve, 13, Josephine and Poppy, 11, with her husband Christopher Gavigan - was most surprised to see that her nose had been digitally altered and now looks on beauty standards through the eyes of a parent.

She said: "New nose. I had a new nose. My nose was not my nose on this billboard or this spread. I had a completely different nose.

"In looking at it through a parenting eye, is that it's really important how you talk to yourself through .

"It's really, really important that you're kind to yourself and that you acknowledge the thought.

"It's like, 'Okay, I'm doing that thing, like I'm looking at that person, and I'm thinking I wish that I look like them for X, Y or Z reason, and I'm gonna feel that and then I'm gonna dismiss that thought and let it move right on.' "