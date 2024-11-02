Jessica Simpson is celebrating seven years of sobriety.

Jessica Simpson celebrates seven years of sobriety

The 44-year-old star took to Instagram to share a poignant message about finding the "light" after deciding to give up alcohol seven years ago.

She wrote: "7yrs ago today I walked myself into the light of being alcohol free."

Speaking previously about her struggles, Jessica told 'Entertainment Tonight': "I don't even know that person.

"That person was not feeling. Now I'm in the world of just feeling everything and, no matter what, even if it's a sad emotion, I get through it quicker and I don't hold on to it. So for me, eliminating alcohol was like eliminating fear."

In her memoir, she insisted she was risking her own life "with all the drinking and pills", and taking the decision to stop was "easy", even if therapy was more of a struggle.

She wrote in 'Open Book': "Giving up the alcohol was easy. I was mad at that bottle. At how it allowed me to stay complacent and numb."

And, earlier this year, she was forced to deny drinking again after a sweet post about her son Ace

The reality star rubbished the idea she had broken her sobriety after revealing her and her 11-year-old boy's love for scratch card lottery tickets in a lighthearted Instagram post.

After a fan urged her to "stop drinking", she replied: "I haven't wanted or touched alcohol since October 2017 and it has been the best decision I've made for myself and for my family.

"Thank you for your concern, but you have me very misunderstood. Sending love your way."

In her original caption, Jessica described her boy as "the kindest, most handsome" 11-year-old son in the world.

She wrote: "I’m gonna be a braggin’ Mom for a moment and just say that I have the kindest, most handsome 11yr old son on the planet.

"Fun fact: we both find lucky pennies randomly every other week and use them to WIN my scratchers together. Mama loves you Ace Knute Johnson- OH SO VERY MUCH!!!!!!!!"

As well as Ace, Jessica and her husband Eric Johnson also have Maxwell, 12, and five-year-old Birdie together.