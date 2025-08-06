Jessica Simpson has "a new sense of confidence" following her split from Eric Johnson.

Jessica Simpson is looking to the future with optimism

The 45-year-old pop star split from Eric in 2024, and Jessica is now "coming back into her own".

An insider told Us Weekly: "She’s doing well since the split."

Jessica married Eric in 2014, and she's changed markedly since announcing her break-up.

The source explained: "She’s a different person since she’s been out of the relationship."

The insider added that Jessica "wasn’t happy for a long time" because of "trust and communication issues". The couple's problems "just got bigger" over time and Jessica eventually decided to call time on their relationship.

The blonde beauty - who has Maxwell, 13, Ace, 12, and Birdie, six, with Eric - came to the conclusion that she was "holding the marriage together".

The source added: "It was an emotional roller-coaster."

Meanwhile, in July, Jessica revealed that she was ready to start dating again.

When asked by Today show co-host Jenna Bush-Hager: "Are you interested in dating? Can I set you up with anybody?"

Jessica replied: “I'd totally jump on that. Yes I'm single - very into like, very … I'm ready!”

Jenna subsequently questioned: "What are you into so I can set my criteria?"

And Jessica then explained: "My type of person is one of a kind. I don't have a look, or anything.

"I just like for somebody to be individually, who they are. And exude confidence without the ego.

"It's hard to find but I feel like it's out there. I don't need somebody to be supportive of me all the time.

"I feel like the independence that I have right now, if I can have that and give it to someone else, that'd be cool."

Jessica announced her split from Eric in January.

She wrote on Instagram at the time: "Eric and I have been living separately navigating a painful situation in our marriage

"Our children come first, and we are focusing on what is best for them. We are grateful for all of the love and support that has been coming our way, and appreciate privacy right now as we work through this as a family."