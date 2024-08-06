Jessica Simpson has rejected claims she is drinking again after a sweet post about her son Ace.

Jessica Simpson has rubbished claims she has broken her sobriety

The 44-year-old star - who has been alcohol-free for almost seven years - has rubbished the idea she has broken her sobriety after revealing her and her 11-year-old boy's love for scratch card lottery tickets in a lighthearted Instagram post.

After a fan urged her to "stop drinking", she replied: "I haven't wanted or touched alcohol since October 2017 and it has been the best decision I've made for myself and for my family.

"Thank you for your concern, but you have me very misunderstood. Sending love your way."

Her follower quickly apologised for their "misunderstanding", adding that they were "so happy to hear that" she is doing well.

In her original caption, Jessica described her boy as "the kindest, most handsome" 11-year-old son in the world.

She wrote: "I’m gonna be a braggin’ Mom for a moment and just say that I have the kindest, most handsome 11yr old son on the planet.

"Fun fact: we both find lucky pennies randomly every other week and use them to WIN my scratchers together. Mama loves you Ace Knute Johnson- OH SO VERY MUCH!!!!!!!!"

As well as Ace, Jessica and her husband Eric Johnson also have Maxwell, 12, and five-year-old Birdie together.

She previously revealed in her memoir 'Open Book' that she has been sober since October 2017, and last year she admitted she doesn't even recognise her old self.

She told 'Entertainment Tonight': "I don't even know that person.

"That person was not feeling. Now I'm in the world of just feeling everything and, no matter what, even if it's a sad emotion, I get through it quicker and I don't hold on to it. So for me, eliminating alcohol was like eliminating fear."

In her memoir, she insisted she was risking her own life "with all the drinking and pills", and taking the decision to stop was "easy", even if therapy was more of a struggle.

She wrote in 'Open Book': "Giving up the alcohol was easy. I was mad at that bottle. At how it allowed me to stay complacent and numb."