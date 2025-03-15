Jessica Simpson is "a very single lady".

Jessica Simpson announced her split in January

The 44-year-old star announced her split from husband Eric Johnson in January, and Jessica admits that her life has been "turned upside down" in recent months.

The 'Irresistible' hitmaker - who married Eric back in 2014 - said during her set at the Luck Reunion festival in Texas on Friday (14.03.25): "I was out in Nashville and I had my heart wide open. I was in a very intuitive state and I had to ask some very personal questions on the home front.

"I found out that my world had been turned upside down and that life was very different."

Jessica - who has Maxwell, 12, Ace, 11, and Birdie, five, with Eric - jokingly added: "I am now a very single lady."

Jessica announced her split from Eric in January, explaining that they had been "navigating a painful situation".

The 'I Wanna Love You Forever' hitmaker told PEOPLE at the time: "Eric and I have been living separately navigating a painful situation in our marriage.

"Our children come first, and we are focusing on what is best for them. We are grateful for all of the love and support that has been coming our way, and appreciate privacy right now as we work through this as a family."

By contrast, Jessica claimed in 2023 that the couple did lots of "little things" to keep their romance alive.

The pop star told 'Access': "It's good to keep the romance there, even with three kids on top of our head. It's hard, but he'll leave me little notes, because he'll wake up earlier than me. He'll leave me little letters.

"There's a lot of things that make me like, 'I can't wait to get my hands on him later.' I think you have to have those little things as a couple that are just between you two."