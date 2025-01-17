Jessica Simpson "isn't worried" about life after her split from Eric Johnson.

The 44-year-old star announced on Tuesday (14.01.25) that her marriage to former NFL player Eric, 45, was over and now it has been claimed that been claimed that she has her family to "support" her throughout the divorce.

A source told UsWeekly: "For Jessica, he is not what she needs. It’s just not working and hasn’t for a while. She has the best kids and they are healthy and love is there. She isn’t going to worry about [what he is doing] and is doing her thing too. She has her own mind, money, and family support for whatever happens."

The 'I Wanna Love You Forever' hitmaker - who has Maxi, 12, Ace, 11, and Birdie, five with her estranged husband - and Eric were said to have gone their separate ways some time ago.

A source told PEOPLE: "They have been separated for a while."

The insider added:"Jess is doing OK."

The pair are putting all their "focus" on their brood.

A source told E! News: “They are both great parents and the kids are 100 per cent their focus."

The former couple have already put their Hidden Hills mansion up for sale.

Jessica and Eric purchased the property in 2013, but decided to put it on the market for $17.9 million following their separation.

The mansion was previously put up for sale in September 2023, with Jessica setting an asking price of $22 million.

However, the listing was removed in August last year, when Jessica failed to find a buyer.

In a statement confirming their breakup, Jessica said: "Eric and I have been living separately navigating a painful situation in our marriage.

"Our children come first, and we are focusing on what is best for them. We are grateful for all of the love and support that has been coming our way, and appreciate privacy right now as we work through this as a family."

The split comes just two years after Jessica praised her spouse for the "little things" he did to keep their romance alive.

The pop star told 'Access' in 2023: "It's good to keep the romance there, even with three kids on top of our head. It's hard, but he'll leave me little notes, because he'll wake up earlier than me. He'll leave me little letters.

"There's a lot of things that make me like, 'I can't wait to get my hands on him later.' I think you have to have those little things as a couple that are just between you two."