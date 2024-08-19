Jessica Szohr has married her fiance Brad Richardson.

Jessica Szohr shared pictures from her wedding on social media

The 'Gossip Girl' star, 39, exchanged vows with the former professional ice hockey player - father of her daughter Bowie - in front of friends and family including her former TV co-star Chace Crawford earlier this month with 'The Vampire Diaries' actress Nina Dobrev acting as her maid of honour.

Jessica confirmed the happy news over the weekend (17-18.08.24) by sharing a series of snaps from her big day on her Instagram page, captioning the post: "Tying the knot".

The couple got together in 2019 and they became parents to Bowie in January 2022.

Brad - who previously played for hockey teams including the Los Angeles Kings and the Vancouver Canucksis - is also dad to daughter Lexi from his previous marriage to Lauren Hunt. Jessica previously dated her 'Gossip Girl' co-star Ed Westwick as well as NFL star Aaron Rodgers.

After the couple welcomed their daughter Bowie, Jessica shared a sweet message declaring they had added some "sweetness" to their family.

In a post on Instagram, she wrote: "Added a little special sweetness to our family and some new direction to our journey on 1-11-21.

"This journey with Brad and Lexi has been one of the most beautiful experiences of my life.

"To then create a human that is absolutely perfect in our eyes and put a feeling in my heart I didn't know existed is beyond words. I have all the feels and she is really something special."

The following year, Jessica confirmed the couple's engagement by sharing a picture of her engagement ring, writing: "I said yes!"