Jessie J credits music with helping her cancer recovery

The 37-year-old pop star underwent surgery for early-stage breast cancer in June and says "the joy [she] feels when she sings is the greatest healing”.

Jessie told Brazil’s G1: "It's been like this since I was a kid. And I've been sick since I was a kid. I've been in hospital with heart problems, strokes, and all these things, and music has been my support throughout my life. So for me, these things go together. [Music] is like a natural, good, healthy drug.”

And Jessie revealed her cancer diagnosis has given her a new outlook on life.

She said: "I don't want to say [I’m thinking about] death, but when something like cancer knocks on your door, and you have to open it, it gives you a whole new perspective on life. And you don't sweat the small stuff.

"I think that's where I'm at. I'm approaching 40 and I'm in a different place in my life, you know? I know I have a beautiful son. I'm so grateful and I feel like the world is in a really weird place and I'm just trying to hold on to the joy and spread love, joy and happiness to everyone in the whole world."

Meanwhile, in August, Jessie revealed that she's set to undergo another surgery later this year.

The chart-topping singer confirmed via social media that she's set for another operation before the end of 2025.

In a lengthy post on Instagram, Jessie - who has son Sky, two, with Chanan Colman - shared: "I can rest, parent AND release new music.

"I didn’t leave a major label after 18 years to be scared to re write the rules to fit around my life / health. I just have to make it realistic on what I can deliver in all roles in my life.

"Another surgery needed this year.

"I can do it. [tick emoji]

"Raising a toddler.

"I can do it. [tick emoji]

"Releasing new music.

"I can do it. [tick emoji]

"It will look different to what I had planned but that’s life, things change and either we panic and get mad that it isn’t what is was going to be, or we ADAPT.

"I’m just flowing with life. Learning about who I am in motherhood and when my health goes left unexpectedly. (sic)"

Jessie remains ambitious and is now looking to the future with optimism.

The singer said: "I’m still in the thick of recovery and my body is still finding its way. But I LOVE music and I LOVE my life and I want to LIVE in the moment.

"Instead of stopping and disappearing and waiting for the timing to be perfect to release music again.

"I am choosing to carry on.

"Life is layered and has highs and lows and we just have to keep living through all of it, the best we can.

"So here I am. LIVING. [tears and sunset emojis] (sic)"