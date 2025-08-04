Jessie J is "feeling a lot stronger" after being discharged from hospital.

Jessie J is feeling better as she recovers from an infection after her breast cancer surgery

The 37-year-old pop star - who underwent surgery for breast cancer six weeks ago - was treated for an infection and fluid on her lungs last week but she discharged herself to continue her recovery at home and she's now told fans she's feeling much better.

In a video posted on Instagram, she explained: "Two or three days ago when I woke up and couldn't breathe. I still have pain in my chest when I breathe but it's not as bad. And I have very few other symptoms. So I'm hoping it's just a viral p*** take ...

"I am feeling a lot stronger, I just wanted to share for anyone else that needs reminding, that's going through something ..."

Jessie previously revealed doctors had been concerned she had developed a blood clot on one of her lungs and she was relieved to discover it was much less serious.

In a post on Instagram, she wrote: "6 weeks post surgery and I was back in the same ward I was after my surgery. Not expected or planned.

"I had and still have symptoms that pointed towards a blood clot on the lung. IT IS NOT A BLOOD CLOT THANK GOD.

"They ran a lot tests, which ended up showing I have an infection (still trying to figure out what) and a little fluid on my lungs.

"Finding it hard to breathe in, but I discharged myself last night (I hate being in hospital) and will continue the investigation as an outpatient. (sic)"

Jessie went on to admit she's been struggling to slow down so she can heal.

She explained: "I know many people who will have gone through this or similar may or may not agree with me on this or not, and that's OK.

"But I know for me, the true hard journey of this whole thing physically was the day I went into surgery. The recovering physically is far from quick or easy, and mentally it's been the most challenging time for me.

"Especially as a Mum with a toddler and being unable to be the mother I usually am.

"And having to change the plans for my career for this year has been frustrating after working so hard to get to the point and excited to do it all. But it's life. I know that.

"And don't get me wrong, getting the all clear was an is incredible, but that result didn't speed up or make the recovery from the surgery any easier physically. (sic) ...

"That slow pace has been a hard reality to accept tbh. I love moving and working and being up and active but I can't be right now, and that's what it is. (sic)"